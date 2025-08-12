Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $123.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 29.41 and a current ratio of 29.42. Nelnet has a one year low of $98.15 and a one year high of $130.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.54.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $3.14. The business had revenue of $540.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.40 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 14.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nelnet will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 50,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

