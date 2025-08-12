Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,218.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,232.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,096.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix has a 12 month low of $627.07 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.66, for a total transaction of $32,633,638.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,394.04. This trade represents a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,307 shares of company stock valued at $179,443,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 343,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,299,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,076,903,000 after acquiring an additional 570,674 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

