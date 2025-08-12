New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pentair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Pentair by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pentair by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. TD Cowen downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average of $95.45. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.