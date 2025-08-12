New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 451 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 168.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.17 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average of $83.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.85%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

