New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 605 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $4,082,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 648.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 100,650 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 165,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,267 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ZEUS shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Olympic Steel from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $347.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $496.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

Olympic Steel Profile

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.