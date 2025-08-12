New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 637,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after buying an additional 42,271 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 88,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 437,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Liberty Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

LBRT opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

