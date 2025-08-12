New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,732.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Richards bought 5,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $812,761.88. The trade was a 25.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $48.37.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. Analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -104.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.



