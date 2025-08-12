New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $67,000 in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 385.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 874,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,288,000 after purchasing an additional 694,518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jackson Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,134,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,036,000 after acquiring an additional 487,803 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Jackson Financial by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,367,000 after acquiring an additional 420,245 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,193,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Jackson Financial by 9,833.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 174,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Jackson Financial stock opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,525.68 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.69. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of ($471.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently -5,333.33%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

