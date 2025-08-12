New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $85,000 in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,145,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,951,000 after purchasing an additional 877,954 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,543,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,984 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 3,812,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,921 shares during the period. Finally, Argosy Lionbridge Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth about $21,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

NYSE AIV opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.39. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.62 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 45.41% and a negative net margin of 50.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Company will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

