New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,334 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 503.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,160. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,227.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,635 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.