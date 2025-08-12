New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after buying an additional 107,887 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 581,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 35,595 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 494,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE PSTL opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $356.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 255.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSTL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.75 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

