New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,765 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,951 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,689,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,600 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,403.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,374,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,249 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $44,650,000. Finally, Benchstone Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $42,138,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCLH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

