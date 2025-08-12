New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 743.6% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRTX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of TRTX opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $689.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 193.29, a current ratio of 193.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.69%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

