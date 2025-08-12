New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 304.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 235.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Alarm.com by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 87.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 95.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $206,469.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 268,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,550.94. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $403,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,634.56. This trade represents a 14.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,167 shares of company stock worth $1,994,181. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $70.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $254.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALRM. Barclays decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALRM

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.