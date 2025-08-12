New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $445.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

