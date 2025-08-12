New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 1,863 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URBN. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $1,467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,440.96. This represents a 79.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $5,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,259. This represents a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,156 shares of company stock worth $11,636,158 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.
