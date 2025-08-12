New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 118.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 160.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 97.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 1.8%

ACLS opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $117.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $194.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $104,166.26. Following the sale, the director owned 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,646.50. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

