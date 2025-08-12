NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NJR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

NewJersey Resources Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NJR opened at $47.18 on Friday. NewJersey Resources has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.64.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NewJersey Resources will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NewJersey Resources

In other NewJersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,211.80. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewJersey Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 33,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewJersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

