NexGen Energy FY2025 EPS Estimate Reduced by Stifel Canada

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2029 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NXE. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins set a C$13.50 target price on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

Shares of NXE stock opened at C$9.41 on Monday. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.59 and a 1-year high of C$12.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of C$5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.76.

NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.

