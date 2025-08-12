NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NXRT. Citizens Jmp downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.50 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $782.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Paul Richards purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $812,761.88. This represents a 25.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,562,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 781,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 381,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

