NiSource (NYSE:NI) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NI. Guggenheim increased their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $42.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NiSource has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $233,590.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,035.21. This trade represents a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NiSource by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,244,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,837,000 after buying an additional 6,001,486 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,844,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,439,236,000 after buying an additional 3,050,420 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,020,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,997,000 after buying an additional 2,650,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,535,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,935,000 after buying an additional 2,605,923 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

