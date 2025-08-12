NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NMI were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NMI by 70.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,034,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,341,000 after buying an additional 844,037 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,274,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NMI by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 934,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 121,774 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NMI by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 895,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,932,000 after purchasing an additional 92,597 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $852,320.20. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 409,792 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,371.52. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.57% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $149.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

