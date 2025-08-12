NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NRG. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.70.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $152.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $175.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.45.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,411,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,437,000 after purchasing an additional 39,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 468.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,247 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 772.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,378,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,235 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 169.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,829 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NRG Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,943,000 after acquiring an additional 316,445 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

