Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

NTR stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.42. Nutrien has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $65.08.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 78.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Nutrien by 72.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 94.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 117.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

