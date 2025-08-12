Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Shares of NULG opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.60. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

