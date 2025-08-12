NVR (NYSE:NVR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NVR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

NVR Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE NVR opened at $7,807.69 on Friday. NVR has a one year low of $6,562.85 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7,494.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7,351.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.94.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $120.69 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total transaction of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,208.08. This trade represents a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth $30,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

