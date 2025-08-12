ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives $74.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.8750.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on ODDITY Tech from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on ODDITY Tech from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ODDITY Tech from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.
ODDITY Tech stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. ODDITY Tech has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 3.27.
ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $241.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ODDITY Tech will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
