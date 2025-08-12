ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives $74.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.8750.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on ODDITY Tech from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on ODDITY Tech from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ODDITY Tech from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ODDITY Tech by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech in the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

ODDITY Tech stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. ODDITY Tech has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 3.27.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $241.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ODDITY Tech will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About ODDITY Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

