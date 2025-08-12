Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Down 3.6%
NASDAQ OMEX opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $5.25.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Odyssey Marine Exploration had a net margin of 2,054.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%.
Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
Further Reading
