Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Sunday.

NASDAQ OMEX opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Odyssey Marine Exploration had a net margin of 2,054.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 59.1% during the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 28,943 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2,449.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,549,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,049 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

