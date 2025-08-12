OMS Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:OMSE) & North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Head-To-Head Survey

OMS Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:OMSE – Get Free Report) and North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Get OMS Energy Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OMS Energy Technologies and North American Construction Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMS Energy Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 North American Construction Group 0 1 1 1 3.00

OMS Energy Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.93%. Given OMS Energy Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OMS Energy Technologies is more favorable than North American Construction Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMS Energy Technologies $203.61 million 1.51 $44.82 million N/A N/A North American Construction Group $850.88 million 0.58 $32.17 million $1.01 16.10

This table compares OMS Energy Technologies and North American Construction Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OMS Energy Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than North American Construction Group.

Profitability

This table compares OMS Energy Technologies and North American Construction Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMS Energy Technologies N/A N/A N/A North American Construction Group 3.24% 23.70% 5.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of North American Construction Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of North American Construction Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

North American Construction Group beats OMS Energy Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMS Energy Technologies

(Get Free Report)

We are a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems, or SWS, and oil country tubular goods, or OCTG products used in the oil and gas industry. These products are primarily used for both onshore and offshore oil exploration and production, or E&P activities in the Asia Pacific and the Middle Eastern and North Africa (MENA) Regions. Our customers often operate in geographic locations where the operating environment requires wellheads, casing and tubing materials capable of meeting exact standards for temperature, pressure, corrosion, torque resistance and abrasion. Our products have been designed, manufactured and certified with the American Petroleum Standards (API) and International Organization of Standardization (ISO). Through our comprehensive and technologically advanced portfolio of SWS and OCTG, we are able to serve as a single-source supplier for our customers and respond to their demand for products. Our operations benefit from our broad, strategically positioned geographic footprint, which supports our ability to supply our (i) Specialty Connectors and Pipes and (ii) Surface wellhead and Christmas tree allowing us to serve our customers operating in the Asia Pacific and MENA Regions. We have finishing facilities in close proximity to some of our top end-users’ E&P operations, for example, we have facilities in Saudi Arabia where our largest client, Saudi ARAMCO Oil is located, which allows us to provide our customers with customized technical solutions and to synchronize our production and logistics with evolving demands. — Our products are also exported to jurisdictions where we do not have a physical location, including countries in North and West Africa. Apart from the SWS and OCTG products, we also offer premium threading services in 5 of the 6 jurisdictions we operate in, which five jurisdictions are Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei and Singapore. For the six months ended September 30, 2024 (Successor), period from June 16, 2023 through March 31, 2024 (Successor), period from April 1 through June 15, 2023 (Predecessor) and financial year ended March 31, 2023 (Predecessor), these four categories constituted 93%, 93%, 87% and 88% of our revenue, respectively. — Our Company was incorporated on December 27, 2023 under the laws of the Cayman Islands. We primarily conduct our business through our subsidiaries (i) OMS (Singapore), (ii) OMS (Saudi Arabia), (iii) OMS (Indonesia), (iv) OMS (Thailand), (v) OMS (Malaysia Holding), (vi) OMS (Malaysia OpCo) and (vii) OMS (Brunei), operating in Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Brunei, respectively. Furthermore, through our localization efforts in collaboration with the various governments, we operate manufacturing facilities and warehouses across these six jurisdictions that we operate in. Our company has established a comprehensive quality control and assurance system for our products. All of our sites hold qualifications for both the ISO 9001 and API Q1 quality management systems. These certifications serve as the foundation for obtaining various product quality qualifications under the API. Different Basis of Accounting — It is important to note that the periods presented were prepared under different bases of accounting. The Predecessor period from April 1, 2023 through June 15, 2023 were prepared under the previous reporting structure before the MBO, whereas the Successor periods from June 16, 2023 through September 30, 2023, for the six months ended September 30, 2024 and the period from June 16, 2023 through March 31, 2024 were prepared under our current reporting structure. As a result, direct comparisons between these Predecessor and Successor periods may not be indicative of our financial performance had both periods been presented under the same basis of accounting. Investors should consider this difference when evaluating the fluctuations in our revenue, gross margin, and net profit. Our principal executive office is in Singapore.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments. It also offers mine management services for thermal coal mines; and construction and operations support services in the Canadian oil sands region. In addition, the company provides fully maintained heavy equipment rentals and full service mine operations support at metallurgical and thermal coal mines; heavy equipment rentals to iron ore, gold and lithium producers; and heavy equipment maintenance, component remanufacturing, and full equipment rebuild services to mining companies and other heavy equipment operators, as well as supplies production-critical components to the mining and construction industry. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a heavy equipment fleet of 900 units. The company was formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc. and changed its name to North American Construction Group Ltd. in April 2018. North American Construction Group Ltd. was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for OMS Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMS Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.