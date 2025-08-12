Oncobiologics (OTLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Oncobiologics to post earnings of ($0.42) per share and revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

Get Oncobiologics alerts:

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect Oncobiologics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oncobiologics Price Performance

Shares of Oncobiologics stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.26. Oncobiologics has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTLK shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oncobiologics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncobiologics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oncobiologics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oncobiologics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncobiologics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncobiologics stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Oncobiologics worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Oncobiologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncobiologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncobiologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.