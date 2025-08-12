Oncobiologics (OTLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Oncobiologics to post earnings of ($0.42) per share and revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.
Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect Oncobiologics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Oncobiologics Price Performance
Shares of Oncobiologics stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.26. Oncobiologics has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $8.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncobiologics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncobiologics stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Oncobiologics worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Oncobiologics Company Profile
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
