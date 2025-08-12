Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Onespan from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Onespan Stock Up 1.2%

Onespan Announces Dividend

Shares of OSPN opened at $13.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $500.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.12. Onespan has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Garry L. Capers acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,204.58. This trade represents a 5.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Zenner acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 71,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,294.40. This trade represents a 3.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onespan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onespan by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onespan by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Onespan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Onespan by 455.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Onespan by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 107,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

