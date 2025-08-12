OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONEW. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 404.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.99. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $552.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.01 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

