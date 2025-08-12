OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONEW. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st.
View Our Latest Research Report on OneWater Marine
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Trading Up 1.0%
NASDAQ ONEW opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.99. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $552.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.01 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OneWater Marine
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.