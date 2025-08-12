Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Onity Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Onity Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Onity Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th.

Onity Group Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Onity Group stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. Onity Group has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $315.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 37.90 and a current ratio of 37.90.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.90 million. Onity Group had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 3.74%. On average, analysts predict that Onity Group will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onity Group by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Onity Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Onity Group in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Onity Group in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Onity Group in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

