Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Open Text

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. Open Text has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Open Text had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.