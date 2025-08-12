Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Oportun Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPRT

Oportun Financial Trading Down 0.5%

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

Shares of OPRT opened at $5.86 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 77,907 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 374,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 29,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.