Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Shares Up 6.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 15,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Orbsat Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 15.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

