Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research upgraded Orthofix Medical to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orthofix Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Orthofix Medical Stock Up 3.4%

OFIX stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.40). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $203.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Orthofix Medical

In related news, insider Aviva Mcpherron sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $39,181.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,844.22. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Orthofix Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 51,399 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 421.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 58,366 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 205,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 71,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

