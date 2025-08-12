Outdoor (POWW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Outdoor to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter.

Shares of POWW stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POWW. Wall Street Zen lowered Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Outdoor from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Outdoor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 645,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 44,545 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Outdoor by 114.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 79,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Outdoor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 545,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

