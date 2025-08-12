OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

OUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE:OUT opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.89. OUTFRONT Media has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.16 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

In related news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 29,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $471,978.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 90,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,021.55. This represents a 24.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 687,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 1,484.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 429.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 122.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

