Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.80 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 6.7%

PACB stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $378.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.72.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 336.40% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The company had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.