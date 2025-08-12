Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.96.

PARR stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.43 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $35.32.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. FJ Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter worth $26,294,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $12,750,000. Solas Capital Management LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 417.7% during the fourth quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 641,423 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,936,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,744,000 after acquiring an additional 586,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $9,293,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

