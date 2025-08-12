Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,215,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,996,000 after buying an additional 1,252,617 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,584,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,180,000 after buying an additional 1,505,990 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,402,000 after buying an additional 70,897 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 477,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,319,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 363,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,516,000 after purchasing an additional 85,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $221.00 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.46 and a 12 month high of $267.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.28. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.80.

In other news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $234,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,994.74. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $374,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,160.68. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,590 shares of company stock worth $6,761,837. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

