Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBA. National Bankshares raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of PBA opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 97.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.3% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,472,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,948,000 after buying an additional 61,268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $980,539,000 after buying an additional 818,526 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,428,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,512,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 16,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.2% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

