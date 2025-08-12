Performance Food Group (PFGC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to post earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $16.85 billion for the quarter.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $64.92 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,705. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,285 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,195,654.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 138,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,269.60. This represents a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,172 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,748 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performance Food Group stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,881 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,066 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Performance Food Group worth $62,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

