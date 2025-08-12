Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on PM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. KGI Securities began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

View Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $170.41 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $115.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $265.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.01.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230,626 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,712,994,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,632 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,530 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.