Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) & Amerilithium (OTCMKTS:PTTN) Head-To-Head Survey

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Amerilithium (OTCMKTS:PTTN) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Phillips 66 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Phillips 66 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Amerilithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phillips 66 and Amerilithium”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 $145.50 billion 0.33 $2.12 billion $4.16 28.45 Amerilithium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Phillips 66 has higher revenue and earnings than Amerilithium.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Phillips 66 and Amerilithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 0 9 9 1 2.58 Amerilithium 0 0 0 0 0.00

Phillips 66 currently has a consensus target price of $136.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.07%. Given Phillips 66’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Phillips 66 is more favorable than Amerilithium.

Risk & Volatility

Phillips 66 has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerilithium has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips 66 and Amerilithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 1.27% 4.87% 1.90% Amerilithium N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Phillips 66 beats Amerilithium on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas. The Chemicals segment produces and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, cyclohexane, styrene, and polystyrene; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, and chemicals used in drilling and mining. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products, such as gasolines, distillates, aviation, and renewable. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products, including gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels. This segment also manufactures and markets specialty products, such as base oils and lubricants. Phillips 66 was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Amerilithium

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of energy and mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium carbonate and other minerals. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties covering approximately 31,020 acres located in the United States and Australia. Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dolton, Illinois.

