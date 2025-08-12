Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PINS. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $13,540,289.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,045.84. This represents a 98.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,502,611 shares of company stock worth $51,602,943 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 282.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $32,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

