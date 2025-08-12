Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE PIPR opened at $325.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.50. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $202.91 and a 52 week high of $351.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.24.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $405.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.94%.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.84, for a total value of $1,120,346.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,111,204.40. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott C. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.86, for a total transaction of $831,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,795.34. This trade represents a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,380,342 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 131.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 495.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 48.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

