Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) and Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Financial Comparison

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) and Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Planet Labs PBC has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eutelsat Communications has a beta of -0.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Eutelsat Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC -42.58% -23.36% -16.51% Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 1 9 0 2.90 Eutelsat Communications 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Planet Labs PBC and Eutelsat Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Planet Labs PBC presently has a consensus target price of $6.86, indicating a potential upside of 6.77%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Eutelsat Communications.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Eutelsat Communications”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $244.35 million 7.98 -$123.20 million ($0.36) -17.85 Eutelsat Communications $1.41 billion N/A -$1.23 billion N/A N/A

Planet Labs PBC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eutelsat Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Planet Labs PBC beats Eutelsat Communications on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables. It serves agriculture, mapping, energy, forestry, finance and insurance companies, and government agencies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors. It operates 36 satellites in geostationary orbit. The company serves satellite-based video, business and broadband networks, and mobile services mainly to international telecommunications operators and broadcasters, corporate network integrators, companies, telecom operators, and government agencies in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Eutelsat Communications S.A. and changed its name to Eutelsat Group in October 2023. Eutelsat Group was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

