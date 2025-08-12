PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 17,666 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,666 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly purchased 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $50,008.80. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager directly owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,008.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of IQI opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $10.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

